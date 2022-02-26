Prometeus Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $139.28 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00021683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

