Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.