ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Announces Dividend of $0.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

