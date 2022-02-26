PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $268.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.59 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $304.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:PRO opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PROS by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PROS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in PROS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.