ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $127,395.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

