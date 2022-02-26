Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

BGAOY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

