PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 16.2%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)
