PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 16.2%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

