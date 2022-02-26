PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.