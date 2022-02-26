Public Mint Market Cap Achieves $7.03 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $49,287.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,670,195 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

