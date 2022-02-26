Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $918.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

