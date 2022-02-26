Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.66 ($130.29).

PUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday.

ETR PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

