PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $10,433.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,261.39 or 0.99810931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00309340 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

