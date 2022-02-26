Pyrk (PYRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $901.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $42,530.87 and $901.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004205 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

