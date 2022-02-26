Qcash Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Qcash has a total market cap of $65.08 million and $101.04 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

