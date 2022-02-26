QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.10 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

