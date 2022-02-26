QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

