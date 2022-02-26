Qtum Price Tops $6.17 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $611.03 million and $102.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00015687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,025,555 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

