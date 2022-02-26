Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $104.48 or 0.00272399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $35.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.80 or 0.01235264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.