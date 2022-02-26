Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $57,974.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.14 or 0.07107842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00276613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00806452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00073590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00403298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00216722 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,031,423 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

