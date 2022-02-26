QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 27834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,523,713. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.