Quark Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $104,812.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,343,259 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.