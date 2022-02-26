QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $101.85 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $101.85 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

