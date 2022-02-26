Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 4,895,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,802. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.