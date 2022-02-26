Radio Caca Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $330.74 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.53 or 0.07098716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.94 or 1.00063828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,713,794,666 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

