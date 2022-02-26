Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $345,952.29 and $8,711.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

