RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $829,362.00

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and $829,362.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

