Rainicorn Market Cap Reaches $25.50 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $25.50 million and $265,148.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.30 or 0.07085690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.46 or 0.99918629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

