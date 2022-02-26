Rally 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.91 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Rally has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $603.86 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,752,375 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.