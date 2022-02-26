Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 748.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 558,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $134.11 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

