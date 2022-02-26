Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 605.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $98.74 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

