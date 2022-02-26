RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.72% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

