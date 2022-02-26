Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $3,271.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

