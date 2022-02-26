Razor Network Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $209,743.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009600 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

