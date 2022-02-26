Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.83 on Friday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

