Realio Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $749,141.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

