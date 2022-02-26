Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,392 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Realty Income worth $37,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

O opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

