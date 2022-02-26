Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 6.11 and last traded at 6.05. Approximately 151,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 253,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.53.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

