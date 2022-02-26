Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 6.11 and last traded at 6.05. Approximately 151,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 253,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.53.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)
