RED Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, RED has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $390,400.30 and $12,355.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00282606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015222 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

