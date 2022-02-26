Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RRBI opened at $51.80 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $376.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

