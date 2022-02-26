Redd Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.12 or 1.00047886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00308367 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

