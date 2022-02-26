Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.80. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 8,810 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$13.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)
