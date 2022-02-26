Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 888.57 ($12.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.33) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.42) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.24) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th.

LON:RDW opened at GBX 559.80 ($7.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 658.50. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 540 ($7.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($168,366.65).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

