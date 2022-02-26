Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Head to Head Analysis

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 11.19, meaning that its stock price is 1,019% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.06 -$581.85 million $2.45 4.26 Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 61.49% 14.89% 1.61% Highlands REIT -103.96% -11.68% -8.80%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

