Refereum Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $48.39 million and $3.99 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

