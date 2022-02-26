Refinable (FINE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $592,583.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $592,583.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.49 or 0.07071147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.53 or 0.99769120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

