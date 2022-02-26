Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $112.91 or 0.00292336 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $429,172.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,554.75 or 0.99822420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00074219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

