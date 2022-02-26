Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.94% of Regional Management worth $40,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

