Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $499,865. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.