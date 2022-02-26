Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 57,800 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,122,000 after purchasing an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

