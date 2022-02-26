Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 24,400 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

